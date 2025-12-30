As 2025 comes to a close, I wanted to pause and look back at a year of writing that was often uncomfortable—but necessary. Some pieces reached wide audiences. Others found their way to a smaller circle. All of them were written in good faith and grounded in material reality, even when the conclusions weren’t easy or popular.

If you’re new here—or if you missed a few posts in the blur of the year—these are five worth revisiting as we head into 2026.

I shared a similar year-end reflection last January. If you’re curious how my thinking—and the broader landscape—shifted from 2024 to 2025, you can revisit last year’s post here.

Most Viewed:

This piece reached the widest audience in 2025, likely because it put words to something many people have sensed but struggled to articulate: that gender ideology is sustained less by evidence than by a carefully protected sense of victimhood. It explored why self-correction can be so rare—even in the face of clear harm—and why women and children often absorb the consequences.

Most Liked:

This post resonated strongly with readers because it named a pattern many Black women recognize immediately but are rarely given room to discuss openly: the repeated use of the Black female body to legitimize an ideology that ultimately erases women. By looking at how “representation” is used to shut down dissent—particularly on International Women’s Day—it addressed race, sex, and power without detours or euphemism.

Most Engagement:

This piece generated some of the most divided responses of the year because it challenged an assumption shared across political lines: that grief should suspend debate. The reaction—supportive, critical, and conflicted—was a reminder of how unsettled our collective commitment to free speech has become when emotions run high.

A Hidden Gem:

This post sat a bit outside my usual cultural commentary, which may be why it flew under the radar. It treated the Grace Hopper incident as an early warning—showing how women-centered spaces, labor markets, and immigration policy collide long before the consequences are widely acknowledged. It’s a quieter piece, but one that reflects how often women notice what’s breaking first.

A Timely Reflection:

With major Title IX cases now before the Supreme Court, this piece remains especially relevant. It documents what happens when sex-based rights exist on paper but not in practice—how girls are displaced, officials defer responsibility, and enforcement erodes well before courts are asked to intervene.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting The Peachy Perspective this year. Whether you’ve been here since the early posts or found your way in recently, I’m grateful for the time and attention you’ve given my work.

In 2026, I’ll continue writing at the intersection of womanhood, policy, culture, and motherhood. I’m thankful to do that work alongside readers who value clarity, accountability, and reality-based discussion.

Onward into 2026.

— Kristin Zebrowski, MPA