There is a particular kind of irony in watching political succession unfold in real time. Not the theatrical kind—the speeches, the statements, the carefully worded condolences—but the quieter kind that asks what actually changes when the names do.

The passing of Congressman David Scott has created more than an electoral vacancy in Georgia’s 13th District. It has precipitated a deeper transition—one long underway, but now difficult to ignore. Not simply a generational shift, but an ideological one.

Scott’s life tells a story that still resonates in the South. Born in segregated South Carolina, raised between rural labor and northern migration, shaped by faith, discipline, and a belief in steady progress—his trajectory mirrors a broader Southern Black experience. It is a story rooted in material reality: land, labor, church, family, and incremental advancement against real barriers. For many of us with roots in South Carolina, that story is not abstract, but familiar.

And yet, by the end of his career, there was a growing sense that he had stayed longer than he should have. His health was visibly declining. Questions about his ability to serve were no longer whispered—they were obvious. Still, he remained.

At first glance, that looks like stubbornness. Or denial. But it may be something else: a recognition—perhaps unspoken—that what comes next is not simply new leadership, but a different kind of politics altogether.

The contrast becomes clearer when looking at the field now stepping forward. Dr. Jasmine Clark, widely seen as the Democratic frontrunner for GA-13, is accomplished, educated, and a mother—the kind of candidate often cited as evidence of progress. Yet her legislative record points in a more complicated direction: opposition to the Fair and Safe Athletic Opportunities Act.

A similar dynamic appears in the gubernatorial race, where Keisha Lance Bottoms has emerged as a leading figure. In a recent debate, she acknowledged that differences between males and females exist in sports, but dismissed the issue as a lower priority and indicated she would have vetoed the Riley Gaines Act, deferring instead to athletic associations.

Taken together, these are not isolated positions. They may point to a broader pattern—one in which even highly capable, institutionally fluent women operate within a framework that makes it difficult to center sex as a material reality when doing so conflicts with prevailing ideological expectations.

If that is the case, then the shift is not simply about policy outcomes. It is about the terms of participation.

It is no longer enough, within Democratic politics, to support women, or even to be one. There appears to be an expectation—often unstated but clearly enforced—that one must also affirm a set of ideas that detach identity from biology, language from meaning, and policy from common sense. And not tentatively, but openly and without qualification.

This narrowing is not hypothetical. It can be seen in how quickly dissent disappears. In my recent piece, The Democrats Who Broke Ranks Are Disappearing, I traced how the few Georgia Democrats willing to depart from party orthodoxy on issues affecting women and children are now leaving the legislature or have already been pushed out. What remains is a smaller, more tightly defined space for acceptable positions.

Scott’s own record was not untouched by these pressures. His vote against legislation such as H.R. 28, which sought to protect women and girl’s sports, suggests that consolidation within the party was already underway. What may once have appeared as alignment on specific votes, however, now seems to have hardened into something more expansive: an expectation not only of agreement, but of explicit and public affirmation.

Seen in that light, Scott’s late-career persistence takes on a different meaning. It may not have been simple reluctance to step aside. It may have reflected an awareness—however unarticulated—that what was coming next would not merely replace him, but redefine the space he had occupied.

That distinction matters. Because if the framework itself has changed, then who fills the seat is only part of the story.

For women and girls, the implications are direct. Representation, on its own, offers no guarantee of protection. The presence of more women in office does not necessarily produce policies that recognize or defend female boundaries, spaces, or experiences. When the governing framework requires the de-prioritization of sex as a material reality, even female leaders are constrained in what they can acknowledge, much less safeguard. Under those conditions, the language of empowerment does not disappear—it persists—but it does so alongside, and at times in service of, the erosion of sex-based rights.

For voters, the implications are similarly consequential. A narrower ideological lane means fewer genuine choices, even when elections appear competitive. Positions that once invited debate risk being treated as settled, and the distinction between representation and alignment becomes harder to discern.

For those of us with roots in places like South Carolina—where political life has long been shaped by tangible realities rather than abstract frameworks—the shift is particularly noticeable. The language has changed. The assumptions have shifted. And the distance between lived experience and political expression has widened.

Scott’s career belongs, in many ways, to an earlier chapter—one in which progress was pursued within acknowledged constraints, and disagreement did not automatically invite exclusion. What follows is less certain, but no less significant.

The seat will be filled. The titles will change. The speeches will continue. But the deeper shift—the one that determines what can be said, what must be affirmed, and what is no longer permitted to be questioned—may already be complete.