The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jess Grant's avatar
Jess Grant
3d

I wish they were more like Jonas Wheeler of New Hampshire. And as Kara Dansky reported recently, "Last week, four Pennsylvania Senate Democrats voted YES on a bill to protect female-only sports in the state. When a similar bill was before the state senate in 2022, only one Democrat voted for it." So there are exceptions to the pattern you describe, but overall I'm afraid your analysis is spot on. The Democrats haven't learned from their drubbing in 2024, and may never.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristin Zee, 🍑RadFem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture