The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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Lisa Simeone's avatar
Lisa Simeone
2d

"It can treat dissent as evidence that a conversation remains unresolved, or it can treat dissent as evidence that someone needs to be disciplined. The watchlist approach points firmly toward the latter. And that may prove shortsighted."

Not "may." IS. Is shortsighted.

And wrong.

Other than that, thanks for the shout-out to DIAG.

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Dr. Karla Solheim, MD, FACOG's avatar
Dr. Karla Solheim, MD, FACOG
2d

Wow, 100%. Great article.

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