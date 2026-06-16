There is a peculiar assumption embedded in modern political activism: that disagreement can only move in one direction.

When a Republican legislator is pressured by activists, we are told this is democracy. Constituents are organizing. Accountability is working. Elected officials are being reminded that they answer to the people who sent them to office. When the same pressure is directed at Democrats who depart from activist orthodoxy, however, something different is happening. The goal is often not persuasion but correction. The purpose is not to understand why an elected official voted as they did, but to ensure they do not do it again.

A recent post by a publication called Transitics provides a useful example. The project identifies approximately 200 Democratic elected officials across the country who have supported, voted for, or declined to oppose legislation related to women’s sports, sex-separated spaces, or restrictions on gender-related medical interventions. Activists are encouraged to contact these officials and hold them accountable for what the project describes as “anti-trans” positions.

Among those listed are several Georgia Democrats, including State Senators Ed Harbison, Tonya Anderson, Elena Parent, Nikki Merritt, Randal Mangham, and Sonya Halpern, as well as State Representatives Al Williams, Mack Jackson, Patty Marie Stinson, and Tangie Herring. Some voted for legislation involving women’s sports, some simply supported restrictions related to prison policies, and some abstained on measures activists considered important.

The details matter less than the larger question their inclusion raises: what exactly are these legislators being punished for?

In several cases, even the voting record requires additional context. Some Georgia lawmakers were listed because they abstained on legislation concerning gender-related medical interventions in prisons. Yet those abstentions were not necessarily expressions of support for the bill.

During debate on House Bill 185, many Georgia House Democrats staged a walkout in protest, arguing that the measure affected only a handful of inmates while more pressing legislative business remained unfinished. The bill ultimately passed in their absence. Regardless of whether one agrees with that strategy, it reveals something important about the standards being applied. Some lawmakers who actively protested the legislation are still categorized as opponents because they did not cast the vote activists wanted.

At that point, a difficult question emerges: what level of disagreement is actually permissible?

If voting for a bill is unacceptable, abstaining is unacceptable, and protesting the bill while refusing to participate in the vote is also unacceptable, then the issue is no longer merely accountability. It is conformity. Democratic coalitions are supposed to be held together by persuasion, not unanimity. The moment every deviation from activist expectations becomes evidence of moral failure, disagreement ceases to be part of politics and becomes grounds for discipline.

To activists compiling the list, these lawmakers have failed a moral test. They have sided with Republicans on issues affecting transgender individuals and departed from what activists increasingly regard as non-negotiable commitments within Democratic politics.

To many ordinary voters, however, these legislators did something else entirely. They represented concerns that remain widespread across the political spectrum.

The public conversation surrounding these issues often proceeds as though the questions have already been settled. Women’s sports must be organized according to “gender identity”. Sex-separated spaces must be redefined. Medical interventions for gender-distressed minors must be treated as ordinary healthcare. Significant opposition is often presumed to originate from ignorance, fear, or prejudice.

Yet the voting records highlighted by Transitics suggest that even within the Democratic Party, many elected officials continue to encounter voters who are uncomfortable with those assumptions. This should not be surprising. Concerns about fairness in women’s sports and irreversible medical interventions for minors did not originate with political activists. For many people, they arise from ordinary intuitions about fairness, risk, and safeguarding.

Whether one agrees with those concerns is ultimately beside the point. The more interesting development is what happens when Democratic elected officials respond to them.

Increasingly, they find themselves accused of betrayal.

The creators of Transitics argue that these lawmakers should be held accountable to the values they promised to uphold. Fair enough. Accountability is a normal part of democratic politics.

But accountability cuts both ways.

Elected officials are not accountable solely to activist organizations. They are accountable to the voters who elected them. In many districts, those voters do not align perfectly with the priorities of national advocacy groups. That reality helps explain the emergence of organizations such as Democrats for an Informed Approach to Gender.

Its members are not Republicans who wandered into Democratic politics. Many are lifelong liberals, feminists, parents, healthcare professionals, and gay and lesbian advocates. What they share is a growing discomfort with the expectation that disagreement on questions of sex and gender must be treated as moral failure.

For years, these voters have been told they do not exist. Yet legislators keep voting the wrong way. Perhaps the more plausible explanation is that elected officials are hearing from constituents whose views are more complicated than activists are willing to acknowledge.

That possibility creates a dilemma for the Democratic Party. A political coalition can tolerate disagreement, or it can enforce ideological conformity. It can treat dissent as evidence that a conversation remains unresolved, or it can treat dissent as evidence that someone needs to be disciplined.

The watchlist approach points firmly toward the latter.

And that may prove shortsighted. Many of the positions now being classified as unacceptable are not fringe views. They are held by substantial numbers of Americans, including substantial numbers of Democrats.

The lesson for these lawmakers may be simpler than they realize. Activists are free to demand complete agreement. That is their right. But elected officials serve constituents, not ideological scorekeepers. If the standard for avoiding condemnation is absolute conformity, then condemnation becomes inevitable. The more useful question is not whether every activist will be satisfied. It is whether legislators are faithfully representing the people who elected them—including the many voters who continue to believe that women deserve sex-based rights, that children’s medical care warrants careful scrutiny, and that disagreement on these questions should not be treated as a moral offense.

The existence of these watchlists reveals something important about the current moment. Not that a handful of Democratic lawmakers have become conservative, but that many voters remain unconvinced by activist claims that these debates have already been settled.

The real question is whether there is still room within Democratic politics to admit that fact.