The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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JamRadFem's avatar
JamRadFem
12h

“Today, I think lasting change happens differently. It happens one woman at a time deciding that the cost of silence has finally become greater than the cost of speaking.”

So very true. This is quite simply all we can do.

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Diana's avatar
Diana
5h

Thanks so much for this essay. I hope the path you’ve followed, the trajectory of your thinking is reflective of a pattern of growth we’ll see become increasingly public— the sooner the better.

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