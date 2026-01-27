The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin A.'s avatar
Robin A.
3d

Brilliant. Your writing brings into focus facts that most don’t have the courage to articulate from any community- left or right. As for using the N word in comparison to the dreaded “cis” word- it is carelessly hyperbolic.

I heard someone articulate on Substack the perfect way to think about that dubious prefix: “The term “cis” is hate speech invented by trans activists to pretend women are a “subset” of women. We are the only type of woman. No man can become a woman. Humans cannot change sex”. Simple, easy and you don’t have to rent someone else’s experience or history to make your point.

Anyway, thank you for writing this.

Reply
Share
Jess Grant's avatar
Jess Grant
3d

Excellent piece. I read a similar thing this morning from the Jewish perspective, who feel the same way about how their painful history is appropriated for rhetorical gotchas.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Kristin Zebrowski, MPA and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristin Zee, 🍑RadFem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture