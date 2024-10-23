🪄Casting Votes: A Pre-Election BlkRF Forum! 🗳️
🚨 Join us on October 29th for this Twitter/X Space speak-out
Ahead of the upcoming election,, @IshFem, @Jradfem2, @CLAWMidAtlantic, other Black RadFems, and I are gathering to discuss the issues that directly affect Black women and girls. We’re calling all Womanists and Black Radical Feminists to raise your voices with us! Join the discussion and share your thoughts on how we can make meaningful change at the po…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Peachy Perspective to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.