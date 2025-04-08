Courage in the Minority: The Abandonment That Made Republicans the Default
By walking out—literally and politically—Georgia Democrats left everyday voters behind. A few stood up. The rest walked away.
The 2025 Georgia legislative session has ended—and with it, another reminder of how disconnected today’s Democratic leadership is from the people they claim to serve.
Republicans led the charge to protect girls’ sports and stop taxpayer-funded surgeries for male inmates identifying as women—positions most Georgians support. But instead of joining them, m…