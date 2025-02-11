From Journalism to Lawfare: Andreia Nobre's Fight for Free Speech
'Where Are the Feminists?': Censored, Erased, and Deplatformed for Defending Women's Rights
Brazilian feminist journalist Andreia Nobre is currently facing legal action simply for doing her job—reporting the facts. In January 2023, Andreia wrote an article about a disturbing incident from the previous year involving a trans-identified male, surname Carlos, who scheduled an appointment at a women-only waxing salon in São Paulo. Carlos failed to…