From Waffle House to the Governor’s Mansion?
Nancy Mace serves up determination with a side of grit, positioning her well to shape the Palmetto State’s future as its Chief Executive.
Nancy Mace’s journey—from working at Waffle House to becoming the first woman to graduate from The Citadel—epitomizes grit, determination, and bold leadership. Her career in Congress and her proven record of championing conservative policies position her as a leader ready to tackle South Carolina’s pressing challenges. In this pivotal moment, South Caro…