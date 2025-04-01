Left Behind: When Women’s Rights Became Negotiable
A reflection on Women’s History Month 2025—and what it revealed about the Democratic Party’s priorities.
Women’s History Month just ended, and I wish I felt inspired. Instead, I’m left with disappointment—and a fire in my chest.
It started early on, when I joined what was billed as a celebration of International Women’s Day. It was hosted by a women-centered affiliate of my liberal religious association. For more context on my personal struggle with the dir…