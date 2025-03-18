The Surrender of Women’s Spaces: How Gender Ideology Enforces Male Access
When Schools Coerce Girls and Politicians Celebrate Predators, Who Is Really Being Protected?
In Deerfield, Illinois, teenage girls at a middle School were forced to change clothes in the presence of a boy in their locker room, in accordance with school policies that prioritize gender self-identification over biological sex. These policies, often justified under Illinois’ non-discrimination laws, disregard girls’ rights to privacy and bodily aut…