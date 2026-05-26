The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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Anonamom's avatar
Anonamom
1d

"It is harder when those making the call remain insulated from its effects."

So much wisdom throughout your Peachy Perspective. This line really stood out.

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
1d

They are designated to be the sacrificial pawns in someone else's game plan. Why not ask all athletes to sacrifice themselves for the cause? And if they say “no” will they be seen as traitors? NAACP should have at least given the appearance of having brought student athletes into the discussion before issuing this dictate ; which of course was never even a consideration. This will not play well and will accomplish nothing.

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