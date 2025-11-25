The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Azzollini's avatar
Robin Azzollini
5dEdited

Thought provoking and very powerful in its’ truth. Thank you. 🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kat Highsmith's avatar
Kat Highsmith
4d

She also explicitly rejected AIPAC and all foreign funding, and this was a major reason Trump targeted her because he is explicitly funded by Israeli activists like Miriam Adelson.

He also directly threatened Thomas Massie over this.

This was a major reason for the feud, probably the most significant one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kristin Zee, 🍑RadFem
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture