The Great Rebrand: The Democrats’ Illusion of Moderation
Behind the façade of centrism, the policies undermining women’s rights remain unchanged.
The Democrats are banking on short memories. As election season heats up, their leaders are scrambling to rebrand, trying to sell themselves as pragmatic centrists. But for those paying attention, it’s clear this is nothing more than a carefully staged act. It’s political theater—moderation as a costume they slip into when the cameras are rolling, only …