Bronwyn Sims
1h

Free speech under the First Amendment indeed protects the right to express even hateful or violent rhetoric without fear of government censorship or arrest. However, this constitutional protection does not mean that speech is consequence-free. In the United States, unlike in the UK where hate speech laws can lead to arrests, there is no government authority arresting people for hateful speech alone; free speech is robustly protected from government interference. But that does not imply that society, employers, or institutions must tolerate or reward such speech without accountability.

The First Amendment protects individuals from government punishment for their speech, but it does not shield them from social, professional, or political consequences. For example, following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, several individuals, including some public figures and employees, have faced termination or disciplinary actions because their violent or hateful comments were seen as harmful or disruptive to their workplaces or public roles. This is not a violation of the First Amendment but an exercise of accountability within private or public employment rules, often supported by employment laws that allow firing for conduct damaging to an employer’s reputation or working environment.

It is reasonable and necessary to expect accountability from public-facing professionals such as teachers, nurses, doctors, or city councilors. These individuals hold positions of public trust and responsibility, which demands respectful and responsible speech. Allowing them to express hateful or violent rhetoric could undermine trust in their abilities to protect and care for communities, educate children, or serve effectively in public office. Accountability measures such as reprimands, suspension, or job termination for speech that damages public trust are an important aspect of maintaining ethical and functional institutions.

In the U.S. context:

The First Amendment forbids government censorship but does not protect against firing or losing leadership positions for speech that offends or disrupts.

Employment law, especially in at-will states, permits employers to respond to employees’ speech that is harmful to the workplace or public image.

Public employees may have some protections but still can face discipline if their speech interferes with their job performance or the employer’s mission.

Unlike the UK, where laws criminalize certain offensive speech with arrests, U.S. law protects free speech from government criminal penalties except for narrow categories like true threats or incitement to imminent lawless action.

Thus, advocating for consequences such as job loss or reprimands after harmful speech—including violent or hateful remarks after a political assassination—is compatible with free speech and reflects a healthy balance between liberty and accountability. This approach ensures society can uphold free expression without tolerating speech that damages public trust or safety, holding individuals responsible without resorting to government punishment or censorship.

This stance supports free speech without endorsing cancel culture, emphasizing respect and responsibility in public discourse while rejecting government overreach seen in other countries.

Jim Trageser
11m

Bravo - in the spirit of Nat Hentoff!

© 2025 Kristin Zee, 🍑RadFem
