The Resume Looks Good—Until You Read the Votes
Jason Esteves wants to govern Georgia, but his record shows a pattern of putting activist agendas over women and kids.
Georgia State Senator Jason Esteves has announced he’s running for Governor in 2026—and he wasted no time blaming “Trump’s reckless agenda” for Georgia’s challenges. But before voters let Esteves pivot into campaign mode with a feel-good origin story and a highlight reel of school board wins and small business ventures, it’s time we ask a more grounded …