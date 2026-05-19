The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
18h

Such an important distinction!

As for the “harder” conversation, though: it strikes me (watching safely from 🇨🇦) that the hospitals/systems in question *have* done risk assessments and the like, and have landed on “delay” as their safest option — that is, the legal landscape is so screwed up right now that they feel the risk is minimized by NOT taking the steps you have outlined.

I’m not suggesting that this is *ethical* - it kicks the moral hazard** down to staff, and of course fails the patient(s). But it may be *rational* given the lack of alternatives & the threats from GOP governments who’ve rendered themselves small enough to fit in any vagina that they have chosen to regulate 🤬

** Full disclosure: I’m a person who has been let down several times by my employers’ legal counsel, and borne similar moral hazard burdens.

It can be soul crushing fighting both against a system & for the right outcome 😢

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