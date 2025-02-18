The Trap of Trans Activist Victimhood: Why Some Never Wake Up
Facts alone won’t wake people up—only a willingness to face reality will.
The battle over gender ideology is often only framed as a legislative or legal fight but laws alone won’t dismantle the deep-seated victimhood narrative that fuels the movement. As wisely noted by Kaeley Triller Harms:
“If you fight for legislation without any regard for the importance of ministering to the hearts and minds of the people they affect, you’re going to end up …