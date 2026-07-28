The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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Private Intellectual
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So much in this generativity perspective... "They’re all about whether adults are willing to create boundaries that protect children—even when doing so is unpopular, inconvenient, or politically unfashionable." And it makes me despair for our political parties, but especially the so-called progressive one...

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