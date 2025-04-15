Upcoming X Space: Unmasking the Gender Industrial Complex
Part 2 of the "Gender Ideology is NOT a Civil Rights Movement" series April 16 @ 3PM ET / 12PM PT
There’s a reason women are told to stay quiet about gender ideology: the stakes are high—and so are the profits.
We’ve all heard the buzzwords: “inclusive care,” “gender-affirming treatment,” “healthcare.” But behind the slogans are billing codes, boardroom deals, and billionaire backers cashing in while children lose healthy body parts.
Hospitals that on…