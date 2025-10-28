The Peachy Perspective

Pinwheel Art
1d

OMG SO GOOD! I wish I had time to read all your stuff... but I sure am glad I caught this one. I keep asking my mother what the "No Kings" protests goals are. Do they not feel this is too little too late? Seems to be. What is some real action we can take now? Or is it just too late? I would have loved to have these people standing with me for the past almost decade as I was organizing and trying to make their party aware of these issues. But I was just dismissed and insulted as if I hadn't been a dedicated community activist and feminist for 20+ years. Thank you for laying it out. I hope many many people who need to read this.

Hope you are well! 💖✊🏽♀️

Edward
6h

The No Kings protests also drip with irony. The loudest people at the protests are often the same people who mobilized Trump voters by their own actions and policy choices. The vocal supporters of trans policies and boys in girls' spaces. The never deport anyone people. The people who deny that crime is a problem. The espousers of white guilt theories.

These protests should be about America and be saying "We are proud to be Americans. We want our country focused on letting people live their lives so they can marry, have kids, have good jobs, and have a government that is run fairly and effectively. We dont want our government to be arbitrary and cruel."

Unfortunately, Democrats have abandoned patriotism, a focus on families, and a focus on safe communities. Instead we get meaningless performance protests, meant for Facebook and Instagram.

