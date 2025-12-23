The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Simeone's avatar
Lisa Simeone
1d

Excellent, excellent, excellent. Have restacked several times, with excerpts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Suzette Cullen's avatar
Suzette Cullen
14h

I am sharing this widely thank you, for this very succinct and clear explanation of the urgency we women are facing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kristin Zee, 🍑RadFem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture