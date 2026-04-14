The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
2d

The removal of Chesterton's fence is not an act of kindness , no matter how well intended. "Good fences make good neighbors"

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Fran Mason's avatar
Fran Mason
2d

This resonates brilliantly for me. I'm going to read it several times.

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