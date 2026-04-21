The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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female.liberation's avatar
female.liberation
2d

Sister thank you for this. I have tears in my eyes seeing someone write so clearly and directly about what Males' Anti-Female Violence is and how we need a radical feminist perspective to understand it. I'm so exhausted the past few weeks on Substack seeing hyperfocus from individualistic mindsets. I needed this summary of the entire picture.

Part of my frustrations lately is that radical feminist voices are drowned out everywhere, even on Substack. I'll see a bullshit "not all men" note get thousands of interactions, then I'll see writing that is about actual organizing for Women's Liberation, and that writing is ignored or shadow banned. I'm struggling to know how we elevate radical feminist voices to discuss what female sovereignty and empowerment really means?!?

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Max Dashu's avatar
Max Dashu
1d

Excellent summary. The neutralizing framing of "incident" drives me up a wall, as does "domestic dispute" or "argument," instead of "violent male attack." Same goes for the euphemism of "gender-based violence," which serves to obscure the reality of male violence against women.

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