Nothing But Abortion: The Shallow Politics of Captured Feminism
When coat hangers replace critical thought and “reproductive freedom” means pharmaceutical dependence, girls are left with slogans instead of sex-based rights.
Liberal advocacy has become a branding exercise—abortion pills, pronoun pins, and progress pride flags—while the foundational rights of women and girls are quietly erased.
I recently attended a follow-up to the “LGBTQ+” webinar I wrote about in The Trap of Trans Activist Victimhood. The organizers billed it as a space for defending “bodily autonomy” but …