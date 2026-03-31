The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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Julia Lucas's avatar
Julia Lucas
5d

I don't understand this. Was there a time when young people would drop everything in public to look at a baby? I am 43 and can't remember a time I gave a crap about a baby in public, including when I was young. They don't really do anything and most aren't that cute. Yes, I said it. So I am not sure this means anything unless it is being compared to a time young people (not just grandmothers) really cared about a baby showing up in public.

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8 replies by Kristin Zebrowski, MPA and others
Jess Grant's avatar
Jess Grant
5d

I didn’t use to like pets. Then I had one and now I gush over people’s fur babies. Likewise I never had kids of my own, so rarely made a fuss over other’s infants. Now that my stepdaughter has given my wife and I a grandson, I notice babies a lot more (though none are as cute as our grandson)! Some of us have to grow into an appreciation of the procreative process. Poignant article!

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