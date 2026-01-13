The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
1d

The very idea that we have to provide any "accommodation" to the delusion that men can "identify" as female is the elephant in the room. We do not grant accommodation to those who believe they are Jesus , or any other "identity". This is like living in the middle ages where a woman could be accused of witchcraft as she put the evil eye on your cow which is now giving sour milk. That the Supreme Court has to argue these issues is why we can't have nice things.

Democrats are incapable of regaining their sense of reality , and we all suffer the consequence. Be clear, young "progressives" are completely in with this , along with declaring Israel engaging in genocide. Democrats as we knew them , along with Republicans, are a thing of the past.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristin Zee, 🍑RadFem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture