The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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inda mitchell's avatar
inda mitchell
3d

I'm a 67 yo Black woman, no children, and everyone in my existence has always believed in protecting children from harm, the boundaries between adult behaviors and children and the right to sex-separated spaces. And I believe the majority of US society believes same. Yet the minority group who does not hold these values, successfully organized in the past ten years and working through elected officials, Democrats, implemented their ideology while we, the normal majority, were none the wiser. As more normal people wake up, this fight continues.

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
3d

Unfortunately , Democrats are willing to remove Chesterton's fence.

If you are not now politically homeless, you are not paying sufficient attention.

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