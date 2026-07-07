The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
3d

When you have Justice Sotomayer saying "cisgendered woman " in her rebuttal , you realize how deep the capture has gone and how difficult this will be to root out. I'm not sure this is so much a reflection of "the culture" as much as how divorced MSM and the Democratic party are from the vast majority of Americans who overwhelming oppose boys competing aginst girls. MSM and elected Democrats have become a propoganda machine for the gender identity cult/plague , transmaids They are reminiscent of the entities emerging from pods in The Body Snatchers. (Great book and original Invasion of the Body Snatchers from 1955)

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Anne Martinez's avatar
Anne Martinez
4d

Many headlines and text I saw from major outlets said "transgender athletes banned from sports," period.

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