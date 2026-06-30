The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
6d

It is the responsibility of adults , "alleged" grownups, to speak up and do the work of protecting and advancing young girls. The complete and utter failure of Democrats to do this, is an indication of the degree they have abandoned what were once basci principals of the Democratic Party. They have not been this far on the wrong side of history since they were the party of slavery. I honestly do not see how they come to their senses and embrace reality. Our obligation as adults is to the protection of youth and not a political party. If that means voting them out of office, so be it.

In California , the contest between Sanja Shaw , Republican , and Richard Barrera, Democrat, for Superintendent of Public Education presents a clear choice between someone who strongly supports the biological reality of male and female, and would work to insure that is enforced in schools as opposed to indoctrinating a perverse idiology , and a Democratic who seems incapable of acknowledging the reality of there being only two sexes , and supports the "gender idiology" . Will the "grownups" show for this election?

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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
6d

Sadly Roberts’ SCOTUS has so badly damaged its own credibility that “be kind” can pin this on bigotry.

And it might well be on the part of the Rs.

But that doesn’t make it the wrong decision, just like Skrmetti was also the right decision.

Those who promoted and pushed medical experimentation on children will not go gently into the night … they can’t admit to themselves what they’ve enabled & the damage they’ve done to progressive politics, as it would reveal that they are as unprincipled as their MAGA counterparts.

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