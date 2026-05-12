The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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Robin A.'s avatar
Robin A.
3h

“None of this means race is irrelevant or that history no longer shapes political outcomes. Nor does it mean Black communities should be naïve about power. But it does mean we should be careful when partisan actors use our history as emotional packaging for their own losses. Because there is something deeply revealing about a political system that only talks about Black power when Democratic power is threatened.”

Thank you Kristen. I couldn’t put my finger on why so much outrage has been focused on the “racism” that is supposedly “inherent” in the current gerrymandering shenanigans. It rings false because of the reasons you articulate. To be clear I don’t love gerrymandering from either party but unfortunately it has been going on almost as long as our country. But the chants of racism from the Democrats in power assumes that black people are a monolith and resides within the Democratic Party. It also assumes (incorrectly) that the interests and beliefs of the black community perfectly aligns with the Democratic Party platform and that should never be questioned.

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
19hEdited

I’ve been told these things, and that I only care about certain ppl which isn’t true. I want every legislator to do what is right and fair and helpful for every person. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🥺

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