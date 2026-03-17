The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

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Robin A.'s avatar
Robin A.
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Perceptive as always Kristen. 👏👏.

“Gender ideology frequently presents itself as an expansion of representation. In practice, it often produces a stranger effect: the categories that once made representation meaningful begin to dissolve. Lesbian dating shows struggle to maintain the boundaries of lesbianism. Milestones achieved by women become linguistically unstable the moment identity labels intervene.”

So true. I would take this a step further. It’s an artifice that relegates the experience of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and heterosexual people to a lesser or meaningless status. And if you dare protest, you are labeled with the dreaded “transphobe” moniker. The gender expansionists are already trying to rewrite the History of The Stonewall Riots. And because historical accuracy is constantly being tampered with for political purposes, many younger people believe drag queens and not lesbians and gay men are responsible for fighting back at Stonewall. Soon the boundaries will be rendered invisible not just dissolved.

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