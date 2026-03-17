When the BBC premiered I Kissed a Girl, the premise felt almost disarmingly simple: women meeting women, navigating attraction in the sun-washed setting of an Italian masseria. In an era when television depictions of same-sex relationships had grown increasingly entangled in the language of gender identity, that simplicity carried a quiet novelty. The show allowed lesbian and bisexual women to appear on screen without qualification or explanation. It presented female same-sex attraction as exactly what it is: women drawn to other women.

That clarity was part of its appeal. But it also made the program unusually fragile.

Two years ago, reflecting on the show’s first season, I wrote about the cultural significance of reclaiming words like lesbian. During one episode, a contestant named Georgia raised the subject directly, admitting she struggled with the label even though she knew it should be a source of pride. The conversation that followed was revealing. Several women confessed they preferred softer or more ambiguous terms—“queer,” “gay girl,” or simply saying they were “into girls.” Yet the discussion ultimately circled back to history. Georgia reminded the group why the word lesbian mattered, pointing to the role lesbians played caring for gay men during the AIDS epidemic. By the end of the exchange, the tone had shifted from discomfort to recognition.

That moment captured something larger than a reality-TV conversation. It reflected an instinct that has quietly reemerged among many women: the desire to reclaim language that describes reality. Words such as lesbian exist because they describe a specific human experience—female same-sex attraction. When those words are softened or replaced, something concrete is lost.

At the time, I Kissed a Girl seemed to offer a rare space where that clarity could exist on television.

The space did not last.

Last year I wrote about the early signs that the show’s premise was already being reshaped. The companion series I Kissed a Boy—which follows gay male contestants—introduced a heterosexual woman identifying as male. The casting placed gay men in the peculiar position of being expected to treat a woman as a potential romantic partner on a program explicitly built around male homosexuality. Contestants were now meant to flirt, validate, and perhaps even kiss a woman on a gay dating show, with the unspoken understanding that refusal might be framed as prejudice.

The contradiction was difficult to miss. Gay men historically fought for the freedom to live openly as homosexuals rather than conform to opposite-sex expectations. Yet here was a program reintroducing heterosexual dynamics into a space created to celebrate gay relationships.

The BBC described the move as representation.

In reality, it illustrated how gender ideology can distort the very categories it claims to celebrate. A show designed to highlight same-sex attraction began quietly dissolving the boundaries that define it.

Now the experiment appears to have reached its conclusion. The BBC recently announced that both I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl will end after their upcoming seasons. Officially the network cites funding challenges. Budget pressures are a familiar explanation in television, and they may well play a role.

But the trajectory of the shows themselves suggests another difficulty. It is hard to sustain programming about homosexuality while simultaneously insisting that sex categories are fluid or irrelevant. The premise eventually begins to contradict itself.

Reality television, despite its name, still depends on recognizable realities.

At almost the same moment the BBC’s dating experiment fades from the schedule, another British program has produced a different kind of cultural paradox. After years as one of the country’s most beloved craft competitions, The Great Pottery Throw Down recently concluded its ninth series with three female finalists—Angharad, Elham, and Fynn—competing for the title of Britain’s best home potter.

It was not the first time the show’s final had been composed entirely of female competitors. A similar outcome occurred in 2022, when AJ Simpson ultimately won the series. Yet even then the moment carried a linguistic complication: AJ identified as non-binary. In the most recent season, the complication returned in another form. The winner, Fynn, identifies as male.

In both cases the visual reality was straightforward. Female competitors dominated the field, advancing through weeks of technical challenges to reach the final. Yet describing these outcomes as achievements by women became awkward, if not culturally discouraged.

The tension becomes clearer when placed alongside the show’s broader embrace of gender identity discourse. Earlier seasons introduced kiln technician “Rose” Schmits, presented as a transgender potter whose artistic work explores themes of transition and bodily transformation. The inclusion was widely celebrated in queer media, with some commentators describing The Great Pottery Throw Down as an unexpectedly “radical” space for gender diversity.

Gender identity representation, in other words, posed no difficulty.

But when women as a group excelled in the competition itself, the language surrounding those moments grew noticeably more cautious. A final composed entirely of female competitors could not easily be framed as a women’s achievement. The reality remained visible, but the words required to name it became contested.

Taken together, these stories illustrate the same cultural pattern.

Gender ideology frequently presents itself as an expansion of representation. In practice, it often produces a stranger effect: the categories that once made representation meaningful begin to dissolve. Lesbian dating shows struggle to maintain the boundaries of lesbianism. Milestones achieved by women become linguistically unstable the moment identity labels intervene.

The result is a striking asymmetry. Gender identity is foregrounded, celebrated, and treated as culturally significant. Meanwhile the category of female becomes harder to say aloud precisely when women succeed.

Reality does not disappear under these conditions. It remains visible—in the dynamics of attraction, in the composition of a competition final, in the ordinary patterns of human life.

What disappears is the willingness to describe what everyone can see.

And without that language, even genuine milestones begin to fade from view.