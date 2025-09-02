"Let transgender people live," Rep. Tanya Miller, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said last spring, before leading her Democratic colleagues in a walkout. But she didn’t walk out for the women inmates denied basic healthcare. Nor did she walk out for the rural mothers who can’t find an OB-GYN.

She walked out—over taxpayer-funded sex trait modification of prisoners.

The Georgia House was debating SB 185, a bill to prohibit the use of state funds for cross-sex hormones and surgeries for inmates. And instead of standing in the chamber to vote, Miller fled the floor.

She wasn’t just a participant—she was a leader. House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration called her out by name. And instead of standing firm for truth, Miller used her floor time to scold the lawmakers who did, accusing them of "planting seeds of division" and "manufacturing crisis."

She didn’t speak for women inmates still rationing hygiene products. She didn’t speak for Georgia taxpayers. She spoke for an ideology—and then she walked out.

But the Attorney General doesn’t get to walk out. The AG is the last line of defense. They don’t get to affirm feelings over facts. They uphold the law, weigh evidence, and pursue justice.

So what happens when the facts offend the narrative?

Take the case of Robert ‘Robin’ Westman, the trans-identifying young man who carried out a school shooting in Minnesota. It was preventable. But in a world where mental illness is affirmed instead of treated, where delusion is labeled identity, it wasn’t. Gender ideology didn’t protect anyone that day.

If a person like Westman were prosecuted under a Miller-led AG’s office, would she have the courage to call him guilty when he identifies as innocent? If a man says he’s a woman, does it change the facts of what he did? If he identifies out of responsibility, is that enough for Miller to let him walk?

Miller has already told us where she stands. She didn’t just oppose SB 185. She helped lead the protest against it. In 2023, she opposed SB 140—a bill to ban cross-sex hormones for minors. She says she’s guided by principles. But Georgians have every reason to doubt how principled her guidance is.

She wasn’t alone. In "Courage in the Minority," I named the few Democrats who had the courage to stand with Georgians: Senators Elena Parent and Sonya Halpern, and Representatives Heffner, Herring, and Sharper—who broke ranks to support SB 185. They stayed. They voted. They chose constituents over ideology. Meanwhile, Miller and her colleagues didn’t just oppose the bill—they left the chamber to hold a press conference. They called it a protest against political theater. But the real theater was choosing gender ideology over taxpayer dollars and legislative responsibility.

This isn’t just about Miller’s record. It’s part of a broader rebrand campaign. In "The Great Rebrand," I laid out how Democrats across the country are suddenly scrubbing their language—ditching terms like "cisgender," "birthing person," and "gender-affirming care" as if they weren’t enforcing those ideas just last year. But the problem was never the vocabulary. It was the values underneath—values that led Miller to prioritize inmate surgeries over budget votes and gender feelings over material truth.

A new memo from the “center-left” think tank spells it out: Democrats are being told to abandon "woke" language because it's alienating voters. But they aren’t disavowing the policies. They’re just changing the script. And Miller is no exception.

Georgians don’t need an Attorney General who affirms nonsense. We need one who defends the rule of law. One who protects women, children, victims—and doesn’t abandon the job when it gets hard.

Tanya Miller has no business becoming Georgia's top law enforcement officer. Not after what she did. Not after what she said. And not when she’s already proven she’ll abandon duty for dogma.

We remember. And come the May primaries—and the November 2026 election, if it comes to that—let’s hope voters make sure the Attorney General’s office doesn’t go to someone who walks out on truth.