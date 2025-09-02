The Peachy Perspective

The Peachy Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
Sep 2

Thank you 🙏

Women — of the “no Y chromosome” variety, just to be clear — deserve far better representation than either the GOP or Dems have provided.

The GOP are a lost cause; let’s hope the Dems are not, otherwise my American friends will continue to have governments that further perpetuate the injustices being both done & attributed to those women.

#NoXYinXX

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Kristin Zebrowski, MPA and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kristin Zee, 🍑RadFem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture