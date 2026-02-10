The Peachy Perspective

Robin A.
1d

Thank you Kristen. I guess I am incredibly naive but how can a police officer be fired for responding to a credible complaint of sexual grooming in a public space where children are involved? Doesn’t he have a legal case for harassment when he was just doing his job? The world has really gone crazy. 🤦‍♀️

inda mitchell
2d

Thanks for this article. I'm a Californian, it's widely known what a mess my state is and why. But this article about your state of Georgia made me go "hmmm, wait Georgia is Republican" Went down that rabbit hole, learned about the Republican Trifecta since before all this mess started taking hold. But then learned about "Home Rule, which allows local cities and counties to pass their own ordinances when state law is silent."

