The Peachy Perspective

August 2025

Loyal to Trump or Loyal to Georgia?
The contenders for Ossoff’s seat echo Trump’s agenda—when what Georgia deserves is a voice of its own.
  
Kristin Zebrowski, MPA
Minstrelsy Over Substance: The GOP’s Black Voter Problem
Until the GOP stops mocking Black women long enough to listen, it’s not courting voters—it’s chasing applause.
  
Kristin Zebrowski, MPA
How Many More Lives Must Georgia Lose Before Mental Health Becomes the Priority?
Three mass shootings in under two weeks make one thing clear: Georgia keeps mistaking a crisis of care for a crisis of access.
  
Kristin Zebrowski, MPA
Blue-Tinted Blindness: When ‘Love’ Becomes Political Cover
How Geoff Duncan’s Shift to Democrat Compassion Leaves Women and Children in Harm’s Way
  
Kristin Zebrowski, MPA
